CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Writers’ Association selected the following submissions to its Notable Maryland Authors series for January for publication, based on writing romance novels for high society.
• Author: Doris Brady, Cumberland
Danny and Ella
It used to be that the only path to the highest echelons of society was through old money. Now, the only entree is the size of your fortune, not the generational construct. Danny and Ella learned early on that, old money or new, there was always someone who wanted to take it away. The latest embezzlement attempt was foiled, but today, violence was the method. Danny was on the wrong end of a sizable firearm, wielded by a masked behemoth, demanding the combination to their home safe. Ella, watching on security cameras, decided to release the Dobermans, Zeus and Crusher. No one threatens the love of her life!
• Author: Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
Heeling Over
Valarie Brown Heeling’s a Baltimore swell. Blue Book. Summers in Europe. Presented at the Maryland Club Cotillion, escorted by a sturdy Annapolis cadet, who’s her first cousin, and gay. Then, Miss Porter’s School and her own gay experimenting (it didn’t take).
At Vassar, Valarie hangs with the rogues and slackers. She loves weed and, as she jokes, finally enjoys “high” society. Her grades are just north of disappointing...thank you, Miss Porter.
Returning now to Maryland to bury Daddy. He’d lost millions shorting Bitcoin, was ruined and had jumped off the Bay Bridge, barely missing a J30 sailing out of Eastport. Valarie stares out the Acela’s window and ponders, maybe for the first time, the cut of her own jib.
