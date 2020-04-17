Autumn Glory royalty will be selected
MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2020 Autumn Glory king and queen.
Applicants must be Garrett County high school juniors who will be entering their senior year in the fall. One male and one female applicant will be chosen and each will receive an educational contribution. Completed applications must be submitted by May 8.
Applications are available on the 53rd annual Autumn Glory Festival page of visitdeepcreek.com. Students are required to submit a 300-word essay detailing why they should be selected.
The Autumn Glory king and queen must attend festival and related events.
The 53rd annual Autumn Glory Festival will be held Oct. 7 to 11.
For more information, contact Nick Sharps at 301-387-5237 or nick@garrettchamber.com.
