MCHENRY — The official 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival brochure is available at the Visitors Center in McHenry and at visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory.
A detailed listing of Autumn Glory Festival happenings from Oct. 12-16, the brochure includes information on the 2022 Grand Feature Parade, Tournament of the Bands, Official Maryland State Banjo, Mandolin and Fiddle championships, Fall Foliage Heritage driving tours, Turkey Trail dinners, Royalty Court, Car Show, Autumn Glory sales, Corn Maze, farmers markets, craft shows and antique shows. Mountain State Brewing Co. is the title sponsor.
For more details, call 301-387-4386.
