MCHENRY — Autumn Glory fall foliage tours have been organized through the Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area, a program of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s tours are sponsored by Ledo Pizza, Pasta & Pub and Advanced Heating & Cooling LLC.
Residents travel along some of Garrett County’s most scenic routes. This year, the chamber is offering two new routes. The Fall Foliage Heritage Driving Tour highlights include Scenic Route 40, Meshach Browning’s grave, Accident Overlook and the Ohio Star barn quilt. The Extended Fall Foliage Driving Tour highlights include Garrett County barn quilt, Sang Run State Park, the Friends Store, the Youghiogheny River, Cranesville Swamp Preserve and downtown Oakland.
Both tours are available at garrettheritage.com/fall-foliage-driving-tours or via download on the Garrett Heritage app. Area turkey dinners are also being promoted through the Turkey Trail.
