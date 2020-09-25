MCHENRY — The official 53rd annual Autumn Glory Festival brochure is now available.
With a detailed listing of events from Oct. 7-11, the brochure includes information on the fall foliage driving tours, Turkey Trail dinners, royalty court, float contest, craft and gift sale, car show, farmers market, corn maze and other activities.
Business owners may obtain copies for distribution to customers at the Visitors Center in McHenry, 15 Visitors Center Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
An electronic version is also available online at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce website, visitdeepcreek.com/53rd-annual-autumn-glory-festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.