OAKLAND — Enjoy the beauty of the fall season in the mountains as Garrett County celebrates the 56th anniversary of the annual Autumn Glory Festival, which features two large parades, live music, band competition, antique and craft shows from Oct. 11-15. Team One GMC is the title sponsor of the festival.
Take in the breathtaking views of the spectacular fall foliage by driving or biking one, or both, of the county’s Autumn Glory Fall Foliage tours. Head to visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory or the Garrett County Visitors Center in McHenry to pick up the full map and directions.
On Oct. 11, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Autumn Glory Kickoff Dinner, sponsored by UPMC Western Maryland, features networking, dinner and a recognition of the annual Autumn Glory golden ambassador.
Oct. 12 features a fireman’s parade and the week continues with the town of Oakland’s Autumn Glory Carnival, Turkey Trail dinners, royalty court, Autumn Glory sales, corn maze, farmers markets and craft and antique shows.
The Official Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle & Mandolin Championships are slated for Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at Southern Garrett High School and will feature banjo, fiddle and mandolin contestants of all ages competing for top honors.
On Oct. 14, the town of Oakland’s annual Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade, sponsored by First United Bank & Trust, begins at 1 p.m. Over 100 entries include floats, clowns, bands, antique vehicles and more. Saturday will also feature the Western Maryland Tournament of Bands at 6 p.m. at Southern Garrett High School with a high school field show competition.
Antique and craft shows continue throughout the county on Oct. 15 along with the Autumn Glory Festival Car Show by Mountain Top Cruisers in downtown Oakland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more details, please log onto visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory or call 301-387-4386.
