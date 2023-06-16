OAKLAND — Royalty has been selected for the 56th annual Autumn Glory Festival with Isaac Browning as king and Sophia Rankin to serve as queen.
Browning is on Southern High School’s golf team, participates in mock trial and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honors Society.
He has served as junior class treasurer and treasurer of FBLA and is a youth member of the Source Collaborative Council at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Browning has volunteered in Kitzmiller Lions Club and has helped with the renovation of the Crellin Elementary School playground as part of his carpentry class. Browning plans on going to college to pursue a degree in finance and accounting.
Rankin is involved with Rotary Interact Club and is captain of both a Relay For Life team and the Northern Garrett Unified bocce team.
She serves as secretary for Garrett County’s Association of Student Councils and is an officer of the Northern Garrett High School class of 2024 and a member of the National Honor Society. Rankin is a senior member of Garrett County’s robotics team, GACO, where she teaches science, technology, engineering and math lessons to every third through fifth grader in the county. She plans to earn a degree in early education and become a teacher in Garrett County.
The Autumn Glory royalty will preside over the kickoff reception and dinner to be held Oct. 11 and they will be featured in the Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade on Oct. 14.
They will receive a monetary contribution toward future educational endeavors.
Team One GMC is the title sponsor of the festival.
The royalty sponsors are Advanced HVAC and Plumbing; Byco Enterprises Inc.; Crossroads Church; Healy Insurance Group; LakeFront Lodge; NFP; Railey Realty; and ServiceMaster of Garrett County.
The 56th annual Autumn Glory Festival is Oct. 11-15 and includes fall foliage driving tours, Turkey Trail dinners, farmers markets, craft shows and antique shows
Go to visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory/ for events.
