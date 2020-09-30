Autumn Glory photo auction goes virtual

MCHENRY — As part of the 53rd annual Autumn Glory Festival, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual auction of the Autumn Glory photo canvas through Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. M&T Bank is the Autumn Glory photo sponsor.
The cover photo from this year’s brochure will be blown up to 20 inches by 30 inches and printed on a gallery-wrapped canvas.
Auction proceeds benefit the future educational efforts for the festival king and queen, Jarrett Miller and Olivia Warne.
The auction link is available at visitdeepcreek.com/53rd-annual-autumn-glory-festival.
“We normally would host a live auction as part of our annual kickoff reception, but due to COVID, we are hosting a virtual kickoff event this year,” said Nicole Christian, chamber president and CEO.
The winner of the auction will be announced during the virtual Autumn Glory kickoff event at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. The festival runs through Oct. 11.
For details, call 888-387-5237.
