MCHENRY — Landon Grady and Natalie Warne have been named the 2022 Autumn Glory king and queen for the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival.
Grady is president of the Southern Garrett High School class of 2023. He is a representative in the student council and a member of the National Honor Society involved in basketball, track and the Garrett bass slayers. Grady is a volunteer basketball coach, a huddle leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athlete summer camps and a year-round leader for FCA.
Warne is a member of the Southern High girls soccer, cross country and track teams. She is secretary of student council, a member of National Honor Society and a club leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The director of public relations for the Garrett County Association of Student Councils, she is a member of Team 1629 Garrett Coalition a student member of the board and a chairman’s captain. She plans to pursue a degree in teaching.
Mountain State Brewing Co. is the title sponsor of the festival. The Autumn Glory king and queen will preside over the kickoff reception and will be prominent in the Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade. The royalty receive a monetary contribution toward future educational attainment endeavors.
The 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival is Oct. 12-16. For more information, go to visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory/.
