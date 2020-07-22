CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health is reminding residents to take precautions to avoid illnesses due to extreme heat.
“As temperatures rise, Marylanders are at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips. “Protect yourself and your family by staying indoors or visiting a cooling center, and drinking water to stay hydrated.”
From May through September, MDH monitors temperature conditions and incidents of heat-related illness and death. Weekly reports are available through the Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Heat website. The site also includes the state Heat Emergency Plan, information about heat-related illnesses and tips for staying safe and healthy during hot weather.
MDH encourages residents to use the following tips:
• Drink plenty of fluids.
• Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages.
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.
• Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible.
• Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them.
• Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary.
Never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time during hot weather.
Visit https://preparedness.health.maryland.gov/Pages/resources_hot.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.