CUMBERLAND — Awakening at Union Grove is a three-night worship experience to be held Sept. 10-12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The meetings will be held in the 101-year-old tabernacle at Union Grove, 13320 Mason Road, N.E..
The Rev. Dr. Rudy Bropleh will be the evangelist preaching each night. He earned a master’s degree in economics at Johns Hopkins University and a doctorate in pastoral psychology from Oxford University.
A native of Liberia, West Africa, he is an economist turned pastor, now serving as the lead pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
Don Stephens will lead worship each night.
A native of Westernport, he was a music major at West Virginia Wesleyan College and is accomplished on a number of instruments He served many years in both music ministry and professional music. In 1994, he joined Youth With A Mission and served as a worship leader in Kona, Hawaii. He also served 10 years in Sarajevo, Bosnia, at the end of the civil war there, in student and refugee ministries and church planting. He now serves with YWAM West Virginia based in Keyser and travels throughout the United States and continental Europe teaching in their discipleship training schools.
Each night will feature personal testimonies from David Hill, who will also sing on Friday. Saturday, Terry Blacker will share and sing and Samantha Herring will share her testimony. Marshall Carder and Shannon Rust will share on Sunday. Sunday night will also feature a sextet of singers from Bethany House of the Lord with Ronnie Breitfeller, Elizabeth Mudge, Jeremiah Mudge, Lydia Mudge, Miranda Teats and Jaryd Williams.
Special prayer will be featured each night. The focus Friday will be students, teachers and area first responders. Saturday will be elected officials and military veterans.
The focus Sunday will be health care workers and pastors and church leaders.
All attendees in those groups will be invited to stand and be recognized.
Awakening at Union Grove continues a long and rich spiritual tradition. Camp meetings have been held at this location annually since 1830 and the Union Grove Campmeeting Association is the oldest civic organization in Allegany County. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and cushion for the benches.
For more information, call 301-722-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.