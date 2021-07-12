CUMBERLAND — An award program that celebrates voluntary conservation by farmers and forestland owners is accepting nominations of owners of farm and forestland in Maryland.
The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their voluntary dedication to ethical land, water and wildlife habitat management on working land. The award is in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Sand County Foundation and national sponsor American Farmland Trust present the Leopold Conservation Award to farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in 23 states. In Maryland, the award is presented with state partners Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment, Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts and Maryland Farm Bureau.
The Maryland application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/2021-CFN-Maryland-WEB.pdf.
The winner receives a $10,000 award and appearance in a feature video on the conservation success found on their farm or forest. The recipient will be announced at the Maryland Farm Bureau’s annual convention and meeting of delegates on Dec. 6. The application deadline is Aug. 31.
“Maryland farmers have long been national leaders in science-based environmental conservation,” said John Torres, Maryland Farm Bureau executive director. “Farm Bureau and our partners want to recognize the work that our farming community has done and will continue to do to ensure the protection of our natural resources through this award. Our members are committed to growing and raising food in a sustainable and responsible way that allows for the continuation of the farming tradition here in The Old Line State.”
Bruce Yerkes, MASCD president, said, “Recognizing exceptional farm stewardship is so important in our region, where the agricultural community carries so much of the responsibility for meeting water quality goals.”
The award is made possible through the support of Maryland Department of Agriculture, MidAtlantic Farm Credit, Delmarva Chicken Association, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Chesapeake Conservancy, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, ShoreRivers and The Nature Conservancy.
