Award-winning author offers online reading

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts will host a free livestreamed reading by Sebastian Matthews on Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
A link will be posted to CLA’s Instagram page, @fsuliteraryarts, and Facebook group Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts closer to the event.
Matthews is the author of a memoir, “In My Father’s Footsteps,” and two books of poetry, “We Generous” and “Miracle Day.” His collection of poetry and prose, “Beginner’s Guide to a Head-on Collision,” won the Independent Publishers Book Award’s silver medal. Matthews is the author of the collage novel “The Life and Times of American Crow” and the memoir in essays “Beyond Repair: Living in a Fractured State.” He has edited and co-edited several poetry collections and books.
The reading is sponsored by the Office of the President, Office of the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the department of English and foreign languages and literature, Allegany Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the city of Frostburg.
