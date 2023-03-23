FROSTBURG — The 40th annual Spring Festival of Children’s Literature at Frostburg State University is scheduled for April 28-29 with award-winning authors and illustrators Ann Braden, Peter Catalanotto, Matthew Cordell and Carole Boston Weatherford.
Each year, librarians, educators, parents and students share their love of children’s literature and learn more about successful ways to share that love with children. Adults who direct children’s learning interact firsthand with authors and illustrators who bring characters to life and inspire children to read.
Professional development workshops will address family literacy, book challenges, read alouds, computational thinking, multicultural and STEM connections, storytelling, sensory experiences, career exploration, building relationships and dual language learners. Participants mingle with fellow educators and exchange ideas, purchase books and participate in a silent auction and autographing. Registration includes a dessert reception Friday evening and continental breakfast and lunch Saturday.
Braden writes books about kids learning to stand up for themselves, even when it’s difficult. Her middle grade novels, “The Benefits of Being an Octopus” and “Flight of the Puffin,” have earned widespread recognition, including NPR’s Best Books, Cybil Award finalist and being named to over a dozen state lists.
Catalanotto knew that he wanted to become an artist by the time he was 8 years old, but did not imagine that he would ever be an author or illustrator. In 1981, he graduated from Pratt Institute and began working for print publications, including Reader’s Digest, Family Circle, Woman’s Day and American Girl Magazine as an illustrator. In 1984, he started illustrating young adult book jackets, including the cover for Judy Blume’s book, “Just as Long as We’re Together,” and was encouraged by the editor to begin writing his own stories. He has written and published 17 children’s books and illustrated more than 30.
Cordell has illustrated numerous books for children, including works of poetry, novels and picture books. He has written and illustrated many books, published all over the world in a variety of languages, including Chinese, Korean, Spanish, French and Italian. His books have been recognized as Best of the Year selections by The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Boston Globe. His first wordless picture book, “Wolf in the Snow,” was awarded the Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor award in 2017 and the 2018 Caldecott Medal.
A Baltimore native, Weatherford had some of her earliest works published on index cards by her father, beginning in first grade. Since her debut in 1995 with “Juneteenth Jamboree,” her works have received several prestigious awards, including three Caldecott Honors, two NAACP Image Awards, an SCBWI Golden Kite Award and a Coretta Scott King Author Honor. She also received the Ragan-Rubin Award from North Carolina English Teachers Association and the North Carolina Literature Award. She is a professor of English at Fayetteville State University in North Carolina.
As part of the R. Margaret Hamilton Children’s Literature Outreach, the festival authors and illustrators will visit schools and libraries across Allegany County. Weatherford will give a presentation April 28 during Children’s Hour at 10 a.m. in the Lane University Center’s Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall.
A scholarship established by Annetta Hammill Marshall is available for FSU students, alumni and educators to attend the festival. In 2004, she established the Annetta H. and Lloyd M. Marshall Scholarship to provide assistance with registration fees. Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfDUj2DPzRRrzxapcIZ-lkMJgmOH1-iJl78WmwmVfs_szuS7w/viewform to apply.
The festival is administered by the FSU Foundation and is sponsored by the Children’s Literature Centre and the FSU department of educational professions. Preregistration is required and can be found at https://forms.frostburg.edu/217745.
For more information and updates, visit https://www.frostburg.edu/childrens-literature-centre/spring-festival/index.php or the CLC Facebook page or contact 301-687-3133 or email clc@frostburg.edu.
