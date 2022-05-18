FRIENDSVILLE — The Garrett County Celtic Festival on June 4 in the Friendsville Town Park will open at 9:30 a.m. with a parade featuring the honor guard and Scottish bagpipes and drums.
The gathering at noon will include Mary Queen of Scots, Knights of St. Andrews Color Guard, bagpipes and drums, pageant of Scottish clans, living history units and dancers.
A schedule of events is available at www.gccelticfestival.com/schedule2022.
The Seán Heely Trio, IONA and our local favorites Aurora Celtic and the Shanty Irish will return to the stage. On the dance stage starting at 11 a.m., the Teelin School of Irish Dance and the Pittsburgh Scottish Country Dance Society will perform and present workshops, along with Anjuli and Raz who provide opportunities to learn traditional steps.
Appearing for the first time on the Shamrock Stage at 4 p.m. will be Kaitlyn Likas, champion Irish/Scottish Highland dancer and fiddler. Also during the day are Greg Latta on pipes and bouzouki, Celtic harpists Lynne Dale and Avalon Folmsbee who also host a workshop at 3 p.m., multi-instrumentalist Bob Shank of Buffalo Run and Scottish Border piper Tracy Jenkins.
New this year are workshops for ages 12 to 22 in instrumental and vocal music, dance performance, writing and character presentation, living history, Highland pipes and drums and volunteerism. Novels, fable, history and poetry are captured in books offered for sale by three local authors. A panel including Séamus Muir (James Zoller), Laura Treacy Bently and Patricia Hopper Patteson will present their work with aspiring storytellers at 2 p.m.
Band members will exhibit a variety of Celtic instruments and share ensemble tips starting at 3 p.m. Introductory dance includes coaching on Irish, Scottish country and clogging.
Children can enjoy the Rainbow’s End with Celtic crafts, face painting, elf gardens and costuming. The children compete in their own Highland Games at 2 p.m., learn Celtic folklore, sing Gaelic tunes and act in play about a great Irish fable, followed by a parade with the pied piper.
On the Village Stage, John Miles will speak about the Scots/Irish immigration in Maryland. Liz Gilbert presents A Welsh Miner’s Daughter in Frostburg and Carl Rauscher will link Clan Bell to the Beall family of local note. Cecilia Wright of the Irish Railroad Workers Museum will share history of the Irish and their impact on the development of the B&O in Cumberland.
On the Highland Stage, Ellen Wilds spins tales and Mary Queen of Scots will tell about her struggle for her rightful place in history.
In the field at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., Alfonso Diaz of Asturias, Spain, demonstrates the ancient art of scything.
The Scottish Highland Games are scheduled all day to demonstrate traditional competition of the heavy events: sheaf toss, caber toss, stone put and hammer throw.
Plenty of cover and seating is available but lawn chairs are welcome. Tickets will be sold at the gate and kids 12 and under are free.
Discounted adult tickets can be purchased at gccelticfestival.com until May 23.
The Highland Festival of Garrett County Inc. is a nonprofit, volunteer organization supported by grants and businesses and individuals.
For more information, contact gcceltfest@gmail.com or 301-501-0304.
