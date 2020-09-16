Baltimore guitar duo has FSU connection

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present a livestreamed Faculty-Guest Artist Series concert by the Baltimore guitar duo of FSU’s Isaac Greene and James Keretses on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The recital is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
An honors ensemble from the Peabody Institute, the guitar duo of Greene and Keretses will present a recital of solo and duo guitar works by composers Marcello, Albeniz, Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Tansman and Pujol.
Greene began music lessons at the age of 8 on the clarinet, and started playing guitar at age 13. After high school, he attended Bob Jones University as a church music major, where he was a two-time finalist in the Commencement Competition, while continuing classical guitar studies at the University of South Carolina. After graduating from Bob Jones University, Greene moved to Baltimore where he earned a master’s in guitar performance at the Peabody Conservatory, and where he is working on a doctorate in guitar performance, teaching a studio of private students and serving in the music ministry of his church. Greene is a lecturer in FSU’s department of music.
Keretses began studying classical guitar at his high school. He completed a bachelor’s degree in guitar performance at the University of South Carolina and was awarded the Christopher Berg Guitar Award. After graduating, Keretses moved to Baltimore and completed a master’s degree in guitar performance at Peabody Conservatory. He is pursuing a doctorate in guitar performance and teaching guitar privately in Baltimore.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant. The department of music is planning a series of online presentations. Links will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts. For more information, contact 301-687-4109.
