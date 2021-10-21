FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present the Baltimore-based quintet Anima Brass in a Guest Artist Series concert on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free and open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Anima Brass will hold a two-hour master class before the concert at 12:30 p.m.
The program includes “Fanfare Ritmico” by Jennifer Higdon, “12 Kleine Stücke” by Ludwig Maurer, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and the four movements of “Chesapeake” by David Sampson, “Morning in Annapolis — Setting Sail,” “Full and By,” “Bloody Point” and “St. Michaels — Crab Claw.”
Anima Brass consists of Luke Spence and Wyeth Aleksei on trumpets, Austin Sposato on horn, Nicolas Gonzolez on trombone and Jahi Alexander on bass trombone. The musicians are dedicated to commissioning and performing newly written works, particularly by historically excluded composers. This winter they will record genre-crossing composer Kali Malone’s new works for brass.
Anima Brass was selected as the 2016 Aspen Music Festival and School Fellowship Brass Quintet. In 2017, the musicians were the runners-up for the Ackerman Chamber Music Competition. The group has appeared in concert with the American Brass Quintet in Salida and Aspen, Colorado, and has performed with the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and ensembles throughout the mid-Atlantic.
Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for COVID symptom monitoring. Masks must be worn. For more information, call 301-687-4109.
