FROSTBURG — The third annual Pig Out in the Park: A Backyard BBQ Bash! is set for Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at Hoffman Hollow Park.
Join FrostburgFirst for a fun-filled day of live music, a beer and cocktail tent, children’s and adult pie-eating contests, kid zone, local craft and food vendors and a chance to vote for your favorite barbecue. Purchase tickets at pigoutfrostburg.com or at the gate. Kids under 12 get in for free. All tickets are considered donations and are tax deductible.
Prior to the public event, barbecue teams from all over the region will compete for the Pig Out title. Purchase a People’s Choice Tasting Kit for an additional fee at the door and help decide whose barbecue reigns supreme.
Megan Jean and the KFB will take the stage from 12:30 to 2 p.m., followed by Jaded from 4:30 to 6 p.m. In between, competition awards and pie-eating contests will take place.
The Toasted Goat, Snake Farm Barbacoa, Frostburg Freeze and Radcliffe Concessions will offer food throughout the day and Clatter will be there for all your coffee needs.
Kids’ activities include bubble soccer and snookball with Joint Training Facility from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., yard games and face painting. Shop local vendors for pottery, handcrafted jewelry, paintings, woodwork, tie dye and accessories.
All proceeds from Pig Out in the Park go to FrostburgFirst: A Maryland Main Street Community
For more information, visit pigoutfrostburg.com or contact pigoutfrostburg@gmail.com or 301-689-6900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.