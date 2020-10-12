OAKLAND — A feral barn cat in the Oakland area tested positive for rabies and is the fourth case of rabies this year in Garrett County, Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department reported.
The property owners noticed that the cat had endured trauma to the face and caught the animal after trying for two weeks. The cat was treated by a local veterinarian and displayed mild neurological symptoms before it died.
The property owners had no direct exposure with the barn cat and did not require any treatment.
If a pet is exposed to a wild animal, do not handle the pet within two hours after contact. If it is necessary, wear gloves and wash hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after contact. If bitten by a wild animal that cannot be captured or if exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies, seek medical treatment immediately.
Although the rabid cat was a feral barn cat, it is still a legal requirement that all cats, dogs, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies. Vaccination is necessary after 4 months of age but can take place as early as 12 weeks. Environmental Health Services will hold a low-cost rabies clinic Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the health department. For more information, call 301-334-7760.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.