CUMBERLAND — Mountainside Baroque will share a video chamber performance titled “Bach’s Gambit: Going for Galant” beginning March 20. The concert, performed and recorded in the Allegany Museum’s Arthur and Bernice Friedland Grand Courtroom, will be available on Vimeo for a week at the viewer’s convenience via the organization’s website, www.mountainsidebarque.org.
The event ventures into new territory for the organization: the early Classic era. Marc Bellassai and Arnie Tanimoto will revive many features of a famous concert series established in 1775 by J.S. Bach’s youngest son, Johann Christian Bach, and Carl Frederik Abel. Following Handel to England, the two had immigrated to London to advance their careers, and around 1764 even lodged together in the same establishment.
Bach and Abel promoted several series of chamber concerts, but the most famous and prestigious took place in the newly built Hanover Square Rooms, which became one of the primary and most fashionable music venues in London. Johann Peter Salomon used the venue in the 1790’s when he brought Joseph Haydn to England, where his famous “London Symphonies” were first performed. While a wide variety of music by many composers was a part of the series, Bach and Abel often performed their own compositions.
The program will feature music not only by J.C. Bach and C.F. Abel, but also music written by J.C’s older and famous half-brother, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, as well as Joseph Haydn, including some of Haydn’s popular settings of Scottish Songs.
Bellassai will perform on the fortepiano. J.C. Bach was an early champion of this instrument, giving the first fortepiano recital in London in 1768. Mozart also visited London in the 1760s and studied with J.C. Bach.
Tanimoto will perform works by C.F. Abel, thought to be the last virtuoso on the viola da gamba. Heis a graduate of both the Eastman School of Music and the Juilliard School and was the gold medalist in the seventh International Bach-Abel Competition in 2018.
Bellassai is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory and Indiana University. He was a Fulbright scholar from 1994-96 at the Civica Scuola di Musica and Castello Sforzesco in Milan, Italy.
After having to cancel the spring 2020 live concerts and the June “Music in the Mountains” Festival, the organization is launching plans to make live classical music again a part of the tri-state regional offerings.
In May, the group will post a 10-year retrospective video featuring selections from the many concerts presented in Cumberland since 2011 and commentary from some of those involved, including performers who have traveled from across the world to bring the rarely heard music. For more information, visit www.mountainsidebaroque.org. For specific questions, call 301-338-2940.
Mountainside Baroque is supported by the city of Cumberland, Allegany Arts Council, Naylor Family Trust Fund and the Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund of the Community Trust Foundation, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Emmanuel Episcopal Parish, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Parish, Allegany Museum and many individuals.
