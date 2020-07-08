BARTON — The Barton American Legion Post 189 will meet July 15 at 8 p.m.
Adjutant James P. Marchinke also announced that the makeup cash bash is scheduled for Aug. 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced, if still in place.
Proceeds from the event will go to assist the Shockey family, which recently lost their possessions in a house fire.
In addition, the post is sponsoring an Eagle Scout project to perform maintenance on the Moscow Cemetery.
The annual post picnic scheduled for Aug. 22 has been canceled because of the financial strain the post has endured because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Give the post time, we will be back stronger to assist the veterans and our community,” said Marchinke. “Please be patient.”
