BARTON — The Barton municipal election is scheduled for June 1. Residents interested in running for the office of mayor or council must file a petition at the Town Hall by May 1.
Open voter registration will be held April 1-May 1. Residents eligible to register to vote for the municipal election must be a citizen of the United States at least 18 years old prior to the election date and live within the corporate limits of the town.
Nominations for office will be accepted until May. Certificate of nomination can be picked up at Town Hall during regular business hours. Nomination certificates must state if the person is running for mayor or council, name and signature of the candidate and have 20 signatures of registered voters in the town indicating their support.
Anyone with questions on voter registration, certificate of nominations or the next election can call Town Hall at 301-463-6347, Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.