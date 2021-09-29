BARTON — The Barton United Methodist Church will observe its 150th anniversary on Oct. 3 at the 11 a.m. worship service.
District Superintendent the Rev. John Wunderlich III will bring the morning message and deliver “safe Communion” during the service.
Beverly Moore and Kathy Stephen will supply the music.
The Barton church opened its doors Oct. 6, 1871, with a seating capacity of 300. On March 24, 1920, the church was destroyed by fire. The trustees met to make plans to rebuild the church, which was raised and dedicated on Feb. 6, 1922. The Estey pipe organ was presented on that day as a gift from J.J. McDonald.
Over the years, many improvements have been made to the church. New front doors were installed, carpeting laid throughout the interior and air conditioning and stained glass windows were added. The congregation also purchased a parking lot across the road. Recent additions, including a red metal roof and red doors, were made by Joe “Sonny” Kyle, chair of the board of trustees.
A luncheon will be held at the conclusion of the service in the fellowship hall.
