We are living in uncertain times. The coronavirus has set the world on edge and taken or disrupted thousands of lives. I am not a doctor nor have I ever played one on television so I will not be dispensing medical advice like hand sanitizer. I’ll leave that to the experts as well as any monetary advice for your funds which may be invested in the roller coaster stock market. I will, however, give some spiritual advice to those feeling anxious about the shape of things in the world today. After all, we are not the first ones to be afraid of a new virus, to take a hit in savings or fear changing weather patterns.
The apostle Paul tells believers in Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” This tells me that prayer, not fear, should dominate the Christian’s thinking during times of crisis.
As Jesus’ time to be crucified drew nearer, he reminded his disciples that anxiety did not have to rule their thoughts. In John 14:27 he told them, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” The common denominator between the two Scriptures is peace. God wants his children to be at peace even when the world is filled with fear. How do you do that? You continue to believe that God loves you, that he still has a plan for you and that even bad things will work out for the best.
So continue to use the good sense God gave you regarding your health and let God’s peace rule in your mind regarding your family, money and future. May God watch over us all during these troubling times.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.