CUMBERLAND — The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, Maryland Department of Human Services, and Maryland Children’s Alliance, want to bring attention to what residents can do to reduce the risk of, and intervene in suspected incidents of, child abuse and neglect.
During the coronavirus pandemic, children may not have regular contact with teachers or other adults who are trained to spot signs of abuse and/or neglect.
“It is important to be vigilant at a time when there is physical distance between us,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “We are pleased to support the work of local child advocacy centers and partners like the Maryland Department of Human Services and Maryland Children’s Alliance, who work to bring trauma-informed resources to our communities and work to reduce adverse childhood experiences.”
According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 700,000 children are abused in the United States every year. In Maryland, approximately 28% of the reports of abuse come from teachers and child care workers, according to the Department of Human Services.
The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim services works closely with child advocacy centers to help mitigate the impact of adverse childhood experiences for children who are victims of crime. Child advocates report a decline in cases during the pandemic and recognize that there is danger of children feeling isolated and vulnerable as their routines have been disrupted.
“Our children count on teachers and coaches, neighbors and family members to talk with them and let them know they are there for them and want children to feel and be safe,” said Susan Hansell, chapter director of the Maryland Children’s Alliance. “Even during self-quarantine, our child advocacy center staff and their agency partners are ready and able to provide assistance when needed.”
A webpage of resources available to victims of crime and victim service providers can be found at http://goccp.maryland.gov/covid19-victim-resources/.
To learn more about the common signs of possible child abuse or neglect and how to report it, visit dhs.maryland.gov/knowthesigns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.