Like most other people at this time, I am watching too much news, and as we know, that means too much yelling and accusing and not enough reporting. It seems that a news story is breaking every 90 seconds and is always more important and urgent than the last one.
I just heard this one … “And this story, just breaking, a stray cat was rescued from a large elm but required four fire departments, a representative from the animal shelter (who will be under investigation) and 14 politicians to get the feline down. Now to our panel of cat experts who will pummel each other with their opinions.” Well, you get the idea.
It’s not comforting to watch the news, or at least it wasn’t until I discovered the BBC. At the British Broadcasting Co., they apparently teach all newscasters to calmly read the news no matter how devastating it may be. On the BBC you hear, “And in Paris, Godzilla disrupted an otherwise lovely afternoon by knocking over the Eiffel Tower and then melting it using his heat breath. Al fresco diners were quite put out by the whole thing.” It doesn’t matter who is reporting or what the news, the calm, almost hypnotic presentation of the news somehow makes me feel better.
It may be why the Bible gives us this advice in Proverbs 15:1, “A gentle answer turns away anger, but a harsh word stirs up wrath.” In a world where every topic seems to be explosive to someone, we need to intentionally be kind to one another. As they say, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” So even though it seems the normal is to clash politically, spiritually and every other way you can think of, let’s be calm and peaceful with each other and make our example of kindness, Jesus himself. Scottish evangelist Henry Drummond maybe said it best, “The greatest thing a man can do for his heavenly father is to be kind to some of his other children.”
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
