CUMBERLAND — Sometimes you see them, many times you don’t. To raise awareness and encourage all travelers to share the road with motorcycle riders, Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Maryland.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is reminding motorists to Be the LOOK TWICE Driver to help eliminate motorcycle crashes. The educational outreach effort focusing on motorcycle safety is part of the overall Be the Driver campaign, in which riders and drivers are encouraged to share the road by remaining alert, driving responsibly and signaling intentions.
“Most motorcycle fatalities occur between May and September, so Motorcycle Safety Month is an important time to remind motorists to look out for some of the most vulnerable roadway users,” said Chrissy Nizer, MVA administrator. “We can continue to reduce the number of motorcycle tragedies on our roadways by obeying speed limits, driving and riding sober and remaining alert.”
In 2020, there were 68 motorcycle-involved fatalities in Maryland. That’s an improvement from 2019 when 77 fatalities occurred in the state, but more can be done to promote safety on Maryland roadways.
Motorcycle crashes are preventable. The Be the Driver safety awareness campaign reminds both drivers and riders to drive sober, put the phone down, slow down and buckle up when in a vehicle. The Be the LOOK TWICE Driver video on social media depicts how a driver can easily see a motorcyclist one second and how quick that motorcycle can disappear in a blind spot.
MVA provides a list of training centers where riders can ensure they have the skills and mental strategies for responsible motorcycle operation. Learn more about MVA’s at ZeroDeathsMD.gov
