The other night I was snacking within the strict guidelines of my fruit and chips diet when I noticed the “use by” information on the bottom of the potato sticks can. Just to be clear, on the fruit and chips diet, you can eat a can of potato sticks if you eat an apple, orange or a grape with it.
I do pay attention to the dates on food, but this one really caught my eye. Typically, I see “Use By April 2023” or some such combination of months and years. Depending on what type of food is being dated there may also be a day of the month included. But I never would have guessed how critical getting the expiration date right on a can of potato sticks really is. On the bottom of my can was stamped the information anyone on a fruit and chips diet needs to know ... it essentially said that at 9:09 p.m. on June 20, 2022, these potato sticks would not be good to eat.
Let that sink in. They know, right down to the minute, how long these processed things will last! It said 9:09 p.m! Imagine I’m settling in to watch the O’s on TV at 8:30 and would realize that in just 39 minutes it could be all over. How do they know? Who calculates that? Maybe the same people who predict the weather?
All of us have an expiration date, too, even though we don’t like to think about it. God knows the date. The writer of the book of Hebrews tells us in chapter 9, verse 27, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” The word appointment there makes me believe I have a specific time to meet my maker and that he knows when that will be, but I have to be ready at any time for it. Being part of a good church can help you get ready for that appointment.
As for my chips and fruit diet ... well ... you be the judge.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.