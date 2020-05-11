FROSTBURG — Beall Elementary students completed more than 380,000 complex math problems to win the 13th annual March “Math Madness” national competition.
Imagine Learning, a Weld North Education company and developer of curriculum for pre-K through eighth-grade students, announced the winner of the 10-week contest. Beall students also completed 17,500 math lessons and logged 3,633 hours on the Imagine Math program, spending the last two contest weeks working on math from home.
“Our students have maintained their motivation and drive with support from our teachers virtually cheering them on throughout the March Math Madness competition. I am very impressed with our students’ work ethic as they continued to complete math lessons, even when they were not in school and were learning from home,” Principal Robert Stevenson said.
More than 5,000 schools and more than 1.1 million students competed in the bracket-style contest. Schools were judged on the number of lessons passed throughout the Sweet Sixteen rounds. Each week during the process, schools competed in head-to-head elimination rounds until the top math school in the nation was left standing.
Lisa Wise, manager of motivation at Imagine Learning, shared that the goal of the MX3 contest is to help get students excited about doing math. “For the past decade, the Imagine Math March Math Madness competition has generated a new kind of excitement for millions of students across the country,” explained Wise. “Each year we see more students participating and higher levels of achievement. The increased program usage and willingness to continue the competition during the stay-at home transition truly showcases the students’ commitment to math competition.”
