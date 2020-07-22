BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., is accepting artwork for its Sept. 1 opening of the “ART Pandemic” show.
The exhibition will be open both in-person and online in the group’s new virtual gallery.
Drop-off will be during the week of Aug. 24. The “ART Pandemic” theme should be reflected in all submissions. An artists reception, free and open to the public, will be held Aug. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks will be required.
A cash prize will be given for the people’s choice award. All work must be installation ready.
The show will be on display through September and during the “Atomic Radio, Sci-Fi” performance radio shows.
For more information or to register, visit www.offpittstreet.com, email info@bedfordpaarts.org or call/text: 814-310-1987.
