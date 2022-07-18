BEDFORD, Pa. — Off Pitt Street Productions and the Bedford Arts Cooperative will present an installment of the “Atomic Radio-Classic Sci Fi” Show on July 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.
This production features “Gray Flannel Armor” by Finn O’Donnevan, “1984” by George Orwell and “Bubba the Cowboy Prince” by Helen Ketteman. Patrons 21 and over may bring their own beverages.
The Bedford Arts Cooperative will hold a free reception for the opening of the art of Brian Middleton, “Wolfborne” and “Poiko: Quests & Stuff” on July 30 at 7:30 p.m. Beverages and light refreshments will be served. Meet the artist and enjoy his artwork of comic books and super heroes. The show will be on display in the Imagine Art Gallery from July 30-Aug. 28.
Auditions for the New Broadway Divine 2, Drag Show will be held Aug. 13 from 9 to 11 p.m. with a Beach Party theme.
Audition times can be scheduled or submit a video recording via email. Rehearsal dates will be Aug. 2-4 at 6 p.m. The deadline to audition is July 31.
For more information, call/text 814-310-1987 or email bedfordartscooperative@gmail.com.
