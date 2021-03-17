BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford Arts Cooperative has finalized plans for the first Spring Into Books Book Festival, featuring nearly a dozen authors and vendors along with Typhani Russo, Ms. Pennsylvania USA Ambassador and founder of Bookworms Against Bullies.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 110 W. Pitt St., April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to cooperative spokesperson Dawn Ziviello.
The festival will feature door prizes and readings from the participating authors, including Evan Witmer, Nancy Folk, Trisha McKee, Brian Middleton, Chris Rodell, Adelina Hristova, Brian Johnson, Jessica Eppley, Shawn McLain and Eric Shields.
There is no admission fee but donations will be accepted.
Face coverings are required to enter.
For more information, call or text 814-310-1987.
