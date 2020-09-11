BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford County Historical Society is publishing “Bedford County, Pennsylvania — Two and One-Half Centuries in the Making.”
The new publication is the first book detailing the history of the entire county and containing completely new text since the 1884 publication by Waterman, Watkins and Co.
The book, consisting of over 1,000 pages, will be bound in two volumes for easier handling. All copies will be hard-bound and Smyth-sewn, a process in which groups of folded pages are stitched together with binder thread rather than being simply glued, making them durable and able to be laid flat without the spine breaking.
Pre-publication orders will be taken until the end of September, with a discount for members of the historical society.
Orders may be placed at the organization’s website at bedfordpahistory.com (click on the “Donate” button and fill in the field labeled ‘My donation is for: with “250 book”).
For additional information, call 814-623-2011.
