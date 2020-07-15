BEDFORD, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, 137 E. Pitt St., has added a new exhibit titled “Words Have Failed Us,” featuring the artwork of local artist, Tom McGahuey.
The display features paintings and watercolors alongside his distinctive ceramics. The exhibit opens July 24 and runs through Oct. 31.
Words Have Failed Us can be viewed in the museum’s Ashe and Regional galleries located on the second level of the historic Anderson House.
McGahuey is a painter, watercolorist and master ceramicist. This exhibition is a retrospective tour through an artist’s life. His experiences and influences are expressed in the art pieces on display.
He will give an opening night artist’s lecture July 24 at 5 p.m. Appetizers and beverages will be served.
There is a fee to attend.
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4:30 p.m. and closed Sunday, Monday and holidays.
Admission is free for visitors over 65 and under 21 years of age.
