Museum of Arts to showcase collection
BEDFORD, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art has finalized plans for an exhibition, Major Works from the Permanent Collection and Old Master Prints.
The show, which will run Jan. 16 through March 27, is comprised of a selection of artworks from the museum’s permanent collection in an arrangement in the Titelman Galleries.
The walls will be adorned with some of the world’s most renowned and sought-after artisans.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at the historic Anderson House at 137 E. Pitt St. Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
COVID-19 social distancing and masking guidelines will be in place.
The museum is open to the public free of charge and donations are accepted.
For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 814-589-3020.
