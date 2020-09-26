Bedford Road auxiliary meets
CUMBERLAND — The auxillary to the Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company met recently in its community building.
The group voted to buy raffle tickets for the Bessie Marshall Fund to be drawn at the spring conference and convention of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association.
Ruth Ann Lafferty gave the ways and means committee report, with the sunshine committee report presented by Maria Smith.
Members discussed an upcoming fundraiser, the sale of bean and ham, chicken and rice and vegetable soups on Nov. 3 at the community building.
The next meeting will be on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m., with Peg Wilhelm, Sue Shrout and Jean Rapson serving as hostesses.
