CUMBERLAND — The auxillary to the Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company met recently in its Community Building.
The meeting was called to order by Margie Murphy, the president of the organization, with 16 members and one guest, Mary Grabenstein, in attendance.
Reports were given by Cindi Gillum for the kitchen committee, Debbie Barth for the ways and means committee, and Marie Smith, sunshine committee.
The group sang “Happy Birthday” to Charlie Gillum. Bobby Allen, president of the fire company, thanked the group for helping with the chicken barbecue fundraisers. The next chicken barbecue will be held July 10 beginning at 11 a.m.
The group will hold a soup sale on Election Day.
The next meeting will be on July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building. Members are asked to bring a salad.
