BEDFORD, Pa. — Actors and models age 18 and older of any gender are invited to sign up to be cast in “Murder in High Fashion,” Off Pitt Street Theater’s grand reopening, original murder mystery event.
The deadline to sign up is June 18. Auditions will be held June 20 at 1 p.m. and June 21 at 7 p.m. No experience is required. More information can be found online at www.offpittstreet.com/auditions. Show dates are July 23-24 at 8 p.m.
Open Mic is back at the Bedford Arts Cooperative on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Musicians, bands, spoken word artists, comics and all other stand-up talents will perform on a first-come, first-served basis.
Patrons 21 years and older may bring alcohol. For more information, call/text 814-310-1987. The Bedford Arts Cooperative is located at 110 W. Pitt St.
Reservations are being accepted for the final weekend of the fifth annual Winners’ Showcase at Off Pitt Street Theater on June 18-19 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The showcase features the winners of the playwriting competition — “Double Blind” by Anna Lauffer, a romantic comedy of mistaken identities set in 1947, and “#noreturn,” by Heather Koontz, where Adam and Eve find themselves in midlife crisis and end up in marriage counseling. A preview of the third place winner, “Hold for He11,” by Mattea Harrison, a dark comedy set in the Prohibition era, will be shown as well.
Admission is by donation only. For reservations, visit: www.offpittstreet.com or call/text: 814-310-1987.
Registration is also open for “Your Play’s the Thing” playwriting workshop with Jack Miller on July 17 at 9 a.m. Participants must submit a rough draft of their one-act play by July 1 in preparation for the workshop. OPS will waive the contest submission fee for all workshop participants.
Scholarships are available for summer theater camp sessions for students ages 7-14. For detailed information about the program, session dates, cost of attendance and to register, visit www.OffPittStreet.com/classes, call/text: 814-310-1987 or email: info@offpittstreet.com.
The Dungeons and Dragons Role Playing Game Club is accepting new members with groups for different ages.
All materials are provided for game play. Masks are required for unvaccinated members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.