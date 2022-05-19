CUMBERLAND — The state of Maryland urges all SNAP, P-EBT, TCA and TDAP recipients to take extra precautionary measures to protect their benefits as Maryland and other states report an increase in stolen benefits.
Fraudsters use illegal electronic devices to copy information from Electronic Benefit Transfer cards and withdraw cash or make purchases without the permission of the rightful benefit recipients. The theft of public assistance benefits leaves many families struggling to find food and cover basic household needs that SNAP and cash programs were designed to help address.
EBT cards can be skimmed or cloned and anyone can access your benefits if they have your card number and Personal Identification Number.
The state is not able to replace stolen benefits. Below are some easy steps that you can take to protect your EBT card:
• Report any EBT fraud to your local police department and submit a copy of the police report to your local Department of Social Services.
• Change your PIN often. Call the number on the back of the card or visit www.connectebt.com/mdebtclient.
• Use a strong password for online transactions and change your password at least once every three months.
• Use only a USDA-approved payment vendor to make cash transactions. For information on USDA approved vendors, visit https://www.connectebt.com/mdebtclient/ebt_link.jsp.
• If are using an ATM, examine the card slot to ensure it has not been tampered with before inserting your card.
• If your benefits have been compromised, call your local Department of Social Services to freeze the use of your card.
• If your card has been stolen or lost, call the Maryland EBT Customer Call Center at 800-997-2222. When activating the replacement card, create a unique PIN.
• Visit https://www.1stunitedcu.org/more-for-you/financial-wellness/ten-tips-to-prevent-card-skimming-fraud for additional steps to protect your EBT and other bank cards.
Customers who need assistance may visit https://dhs.maryland.gov/about-dhs/customer-service/ or call 443-930-1577..
