Berkeley Springs history revealed in museum talk

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Even though they both valued the healing waters of Berkeley Springs for their ills, Daniel Morgan and George Washington had a complicated relationship.
Jeanne Mozier will talk about how the two figures so significant to Berkeley Springs history actually got along, beginning with their joint service in the French and Indian War to Washington’s death on Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Museum of the Berkeley Springs. Her talk is titled “Where’s My Medal, George?”
Mozier bases this exploration of their relationship on research done for the county’s bicentennial. Morgan County was formed in 1820 and named for Revolutionary War Gen. Daniel Morgan. Attendance at the talk is free but limited to 25 people.
The museum is located on the second floor of the Historic Roman Bathhouse in Berkeley Springs State Park. Museum hours through Labor Day are from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. For more information, call 304-258-3738.
