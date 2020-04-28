DR. WALLACE: My best girlfriend and I recently discussed how much we both like the same certain young man from our high school. We laughed about it at first, but then we were each like, “No, I’m serious!” Then we both laughed even harder! But after that, we fell very silent, and there was an awkward silence between us for a few minutes. Finally, we relaxed a bit and said that it’s really no big deal that we feel the same way and we should both try to get to know him better.
Well, this particular boy does not really know either one of us well at all, but we think he knows who we are since we all share a few mutual friends. We are wondering if we might hold a conference phone call with him and ask him if he wants to do some volunteer work with us. We girls are part of a group that delivers groceries and prescriptions to elderly residents in our community who are not traveling outside their homes due to the COVID-19 virus.
If this boy were to say yes and come out to help our group with the volunteer work, then my girlfriend and me would be competing for his attention!
Now, we have discussed this, and we’ve agreed that no matter who he chooses to socialize with (or if he chooses neither of us!) we girls will still remain best friends and not let jealousy destroy our wonderful friendship that we have built over the past eight years.
My concern is that even though we have both agreed to this, something could go wrong. Human nature sometimes kicks in and causes relationships to go awry.
Should we try to meet him together, or should we both just steer clear of him to protect our strong friendship? We are both 17, and we plan to attend the same college next year and even become roommates! — Nervous Best Friend, via email
NERVOUS BEST FRIEND: Don’t be worried that you and your girlfriend will drift apart. The mere fact that you two young ladies have discussed this openly has done your friendship a big favor. You’ve laid down some ground rules, which is very thoughtful.
Also remember that the odds are low that either one of you will end up in an exclusive relationship with this young man. But the odds are high that you both might make a great new friend, who might introduce you girls to other friends of his as well.
I suggest you follow through with your plan to offer him the opportunity to join your volunteer group. If, by chance, one of you does end up dating this young man, even for a brief period of time, your mutual friendship with your future college roommate is strong enough to endure this.
At least this boy knows who you are. It’s now up to you to see that he gets to know you a little better — and I don’t mean in his dreams.
DR. WALLACE: I always seem to lose or misplace my keys, books, paperwork and even my cellphone. It’s so frustrating. I waste so much time looking for things that I should be able to have at my fingertips.
I’ll admit that my room is pretty messy and that I keep things in my messy car sometimes, too. I’m an 18-year-old guy, and I also sometimes leave things behind at my friends’ houses.
What can I do to break this bad habit? Am I mentally challenged or just a bit absent-minded? — Messed Up, via email
MESSED UP: It is natural for young people to lose things from time to time, but your particular situation sounds more chronic than just occasional happenstance.
Indeed, it’s incredibly frustrating when items you need seem to be constantly disappearing. You need to develop a routine and store items you regularly need in the same place every day. To do this effectively, start by thinking about all of the friends you have and decide who is the most organized. Politely ask this person to share his or her tips with you and to work with you to build a routine to help you improve in this area. Be sure to offer a favor in return, like a nice meal or even a monetary payment.
Creating regular cleaning and storage habits will help you immensely. It’s time for you to take positive, proactive steps to quit misplacing things. You’ll be far more relaxed and productive once you do.
And no, I don’t believe you are mentally challenged. I feel you’ve allowed yourself to fall into a rut of bad habits and poor time management. Fortunately, with a good mentor and serious hard work on your end, this problem is quite correctable. Get on with it as soon as possible. Once you see the benefits you’ll be reaping, you’ll be very glad you did.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 17 and am dating a very nice young man who is 19. We have been very close for the past six months. I can honestly say we care for each other very much, and I am happy to tell you that he treats me with respect and love at all times.
My problem worries me a lot, and I actually feel a bit guilty that I’m so concerned about this. What is it? Well, my beau has told me that while his mother is a sweetheart and a very reliable person, his father is a true deadbeat who has been in and out of jail for the past decade! In fact, right now, his father is being held in jail in a neighboring state for an upcoming trial that will likely start this summer (if a jury can be seated soon amid this COVID-19 situation).
A big part of my problem is that I have not mentioned one word of this to my parents. My mother once briefly met his mother when his mom drove me home and dropped me off a few months ago. The two moms hit it off, and my mother even commented at our dinner table that evening how nice she found my boyfriend’s mother to be.
I was then on pins and needles, literally holding my breath to see if one of my parents would ask any questions about my boyfriend’s father. Fortunately for me, neither of my parents did! I feel I dodged a tough conversation there, but I am fearful that it will come up at some point if my boyfriend and I stay together — and I’m planning to stick with him! The good news is that both of my parents really like and respect my boyfriend. They like how he treats me, and they feel he has good character, which he does.
My boyfriend has told me that he’s uncomfortable discussing his father’s situation with my parents, but he has also told me that he does not want to tell any lies either. He suggests we say nothing for now and that maybe over time this situation will somehow solve itself.
Do I need to tell my parents about his deadbeat dad, or should I just wait this news out and hope for the best in the long run? — Worried Young Lady, via email
WORRIED YOUNG LADY: What is missing here is that you apparently don’t know what crime your boyfriend’s father has been accused of. If he caused physical harm to another person, you have a right to know this — and at some point, your parents do, too. I suggest a more open conversation with your boyfriend, and during this talk, reassure him that you do not look negatively upon him because of the failings of his father. It might turn out that his father is accused of a property crime like theft or burglary, which would be less egregious than harm to an adult or a child.
In any case, I suggest you prepare your boyfriend to explain the situation to your parents when the time comes. When will this be? It will be when your parents come around to asking about his father — which could be sooner than you think. You’ve stated that your parents respect your boyfriend, so he should be the one to explain things, especially since it involves his family and he is one with knowledge of the situation. I trust your parents will respect hearing the truth from him and will not hold it against him, no matter how bad the crime his father has been accused of is.
Have your boyfriend practice this future talk with your parents by having this exact talk with you first.
As with almost all situations, the truth is the best path forward.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.