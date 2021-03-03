OAKLAND — Maryland Public Television’s “Maryland Farm & Harvest” will feature Backbone Food Farm in “The Local Buy: Mushrooms” segment on March 9 at 7 p.m.
Host Al Spoler meets Max and Katharine Dubansky and learns about their use of draft horses in place of mechanical tractors on their Oakland farm. In this case, neither method is needed, as Max shows what it takes to grow mushrooms on logs and bales of straw. Spoler then gets a taste of mushrooms in a cream cheese spread. The recipe will be available at mpt.org/farm. The story originally aired on Jan. 31, 2017.
Other segments in the series that features the best of from eight seasons of showing include “Breeding Bees” in Prince George’s County, “Soy to Soy Oil” in Queen Anne’s County and “Farm Photographer” in Harford County.
“Maryland Farm & Harvest” has been taking viewers on journeys across the state since 2013, telling hundreds of stories about the farms, people and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the state’s No. 1 commercial industry.
Nearly 10 million viewers have tuned in to Maryland Farm & Harvest since its debut. The series has taken MPT viewers to more than 350 farms, fisheries and other agriculture-related locations during its first eight seasons, covering every Maryland county as well as Baltimore City and Washington, D.C.
Past episodes can be viewed at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/ while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured.
The March 9 episode also includes a photo montage featuring the Maryland Farm & Harvest staff’s favorite behind-the-scenes moments during eight seasons working on the show
