Bicentennial lecture features arrival of B&O Railroad in Morgan County

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Author Steve French will give a bicentennial lecture on the arrival of the B&O Railroad in Morgan County in 1842 on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Christ on Washington Street.
The lecture is open to a live audience and will be livestreamed and made into a video. Necessary health and safety procedures are in place.
French’s illustrated lecture shows how the railroad employed local men and provided cheap shipping rates to the eastern market for local farm, forest, industrial and mineral products while also offering fast, reliable and safe passenger transportation.
Most importantly to the history of the county, the talk focuses on how the “Great Road” of the B&O led to the establishment and ultimate demise of towns and villages along its track.
French is the award-winning author of several books and has written numerous articles on regional history. He is a graduate of Shepherd College and a former Berkeley County teacher.
“We’re delighted to have the church make their space available so people can attend in person. Their state-of-the-art livestream system makes it possible for people to enjoy the lecture at home,” said Lori Hansroth, manager of the Museum of the Berkeley Springs, which is producing the lecture series.
Future lectures include sand mining and innkeeping as well as Daniel Morgan and an overview of county history. Funding for the bicentennial is provided by Morgan County Commission, Travel Berkeley Springs, West Virginia Humanities, Two Rivers Giving Circle and FAST.
The livestream will be found on the Museum of the Berkeley Springs and the Morgan County WV Bicentennial 2020 Facebook pages.
