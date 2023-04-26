CUMBERLAND — Bikes for the World will hold a local collection May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Canal Place. Collection co-coordinator Valerie Van Hollen has been involved since the project began in 2002. “Our first year, we collected only 35 bikes, but over the years, we have grown to a collection of approximately 100 bikes in our annual collection. We have a well-oiled machine of volunteers,” she said.
Volunteers who collect used and repairable bicycles will turn handlebars, remove pedals and load bikes into a truck that will take them to the Bikes for the World warehouse in Rockville. When there are enough bikes to fill a shipping container, they will be transported overseas. Bikes for the World partners with numerous organizations to make sure the bikes get repaired and affordably put into the hands of those who can put them to good use. A woman in Ghana uses her bike to carry water for her family. Others use bikes for transportation to school, work or health care.
Bikes for the World asks those who donate a bike to also give $10 to offset the costs of shipping.
The Cumberland Rotary has financially supported the project, as has Western Maryland Wheelmen, but the cost of shipping to overseas locations can be as much as $20 per bike.
A team of volunteers on collection day includes members of these groups as well as residents who recognize the importance of being involved globally.
Besides repairable bikes, Bikes for the World collects portable sewing machines. For more information, contact Pamela McCormick at 301-606-4734 or visit www.bikesfortheworld.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.