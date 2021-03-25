DR. WALLACE: I need your help and advice. Two years ago, when I was 16, I gave birth to a baby boy. Because of my age, I couldn’t handle the responsibility of raising a child, so I gave up my son for adoption. Of course, as time goes by, I regret my decision in different ways. Sometimes, I feel melancholy, and other times, I suffer from nightmares where I see a little boy walking through a field all alone looking scared.
I want to know if my baby is doing well these days, and sometimes, I even have fantasies about trying to get my baby back. Do you know if either one of these two things is possible? — Melancholy Birth Mother, via email
MELANCHOLY BIRTH MOTHER: I truly understand your heartfelt concerns, but I don’t think getting your son back is a realistic expectation. Nor do I believe this would be a good decision for your son at this point.
Parental responsibility is always putting your child’s needs above your own. Now your son is over 2 years old and has fully bonded with adoptive parents. To wrench him out of the only home he’s ever known and away from the parents he loves and trusts would be deeply traumatizing.
By all means, discuss your feelings with a social worker or a person at the center you used when you originally put your son up for adoption. Trust me: Your feelings these days are not unique, and those professionals who deal with adoptions on a regular basis will have the skills and tools to help you through the second thoughts you are having right now.
Be thankful your son is in a loving home. You can discuss with a professional when and if you should attempt to contact the parents to see if you can play a role in your son’s life, but be prepared to hear that it might be best to wait a bit longer to introduce yourself to him.
Finally, take comfort in the fact you did what you felt was best for your son at that time. You truly loved him enough to make the tough decision to put his interests ahead of yours. That’s a sign of true love and makes you a wonderful mother.
DR. WALLACE: When I was younger, I could eat anything I wanted to, but I have been diagnosed with gluten intolerance, and I’m only 17 years old. What could cause my body to become intolerant as a teenager?
Now I feel like I’m some sort of freak of nature, and my mind starts wondering what problem I’ll have next. Is my situation super unusual, or do other teens sometimes have this same affliction? — Gluten Girl, via email
GLUTEN GIRL: Gluten intolerance can be sudden, depending on genetic factors. Some people have symptoms of this condition earlier in life, while others don’t have signs until they’re older. This disorder is also called celiac disease and can become active after surgery, pregnancy, childbirth, viral infection or severe emotional stress. When the body’s immune system overreacts to gluten in food, the reaction damages the tiny, hairlike projections called villi that line the small intestine.
Abdominal pain is also the single most common symptom of intolerance to gluten. Gluten is a general name for the proteins found in wheat, rye and barley.
A surprising 83% of those with gluten intolerance experience abdominal pain and discomfort after eating gluten.
Abdominal pain can have causes that aren’t due to underlying disease. Examples include constipation, gas, overeating, stress or muscle strain.
Peppermint oil is soothing and cooling, especially if you get inflammation (itching, systemic inflammation) from gluten. It can calm the digestive organs as well. Charcoal is a natural neutralizer of toxins and can help with intestinal gas. Fennel is a great reliever of gas and bloating.
And to answer your question, yes, I do receive many letters from teens with your same problem, so you are absolutely not alone, nor are you some kind of exception to the human race. Do all you can to learn about and manage your situation. Speak to your medical professionals, and do what you can to adjust your diet accordingly to help provide relief.
I can also mention that roughly 80% of the letters I receive from teens on this topic are from teenage girls. I’m not sure if that’s because they are affected in higher numbers than teen boys or if they simply are more likely to write in to mention it than boys are.
