UPMC Western Maryland
Meagan Miller and Robert Miller, a daughter, Wynter Alexis Miller, June 12, 2020. Paternal grandparents are Mitchell Miller and Ronda Herndon-Sanford. Maternal grandparents are Sara Kerr and Jeff Kerr.
BUFFALO MILLS, Pa. - James C. Shaffer, 86, Buffalo Mills, died Nov. 27, 2019. Graveside service, June 20, 2020, at noon, in Hyndman Cemetery. Military honors by the Fort Bedford Honor Guard.
WELLERSBURG, Pa. - Ronald Lee Emerick, 75, of Wellersburg, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at WVU Ruby Memorial. Born May 25, 1945, in Cumberland, he was a son of the late George Leydig and Dolly Emerick. He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald L. Emerick Jr; a broth…
CUMBERLAND - Kay Frances (Pratt) Mitchell, 87, passed Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Visitation at Calvary Bible Church, Ellerslie, Monday, June 22, 6-8p.m. Funeral at church, Tuesday, at noon. Receiving hour-prior. Private interment in MSVC at Rocky Gap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.