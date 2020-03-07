OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust, in partnership with the Maryland Bankers Association’s Emerging Leaders Program, will be conducting a fleece blanket drive through March 31.
All donations will go to the nonprofit London’s Legacy, which provides handmade fleece blankets to families with children in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
London’s Legacy began shortly after the sudden death of 2-month-old London Brielle Huber.
While in the ICU, London’s mother, Amy, comforted London by wrapping her in a fleece blanket that she had received as a gift. Following London’s death, the blanket helped Amy during her grieving process. Before Amy died less than a year later, she created London’s Legacy to help other families facing situations similar to her own.
All First United community branch locations will be collecting completed fleece blankets, fleece blanket materials to make the blankets and monetary donations though March 31.
