CUMBERLAND — The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types as summer winds down with a rise in COVID-19 cases and a potentially active hurricane season that may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors from Sept. 3-7 will receive a Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Maryland
Cumberland: Sept. 7, 1:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church; Sept. 8, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church; Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Allegany College of Maryland; Sept. 13, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Covenant Life Church.
Oakland: Sept. 3, noon to 6 p.m., American Legion.
West Virginia
Burlington: Sept. 2, 1 to 6 p.m., Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.
Keyser: Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mineral County Technical Center.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.