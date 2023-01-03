CUMBERLAND — The American Red Cross and pro football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona by giving blood.
The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month, a time to celebrate those who roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care.
January can be a tough time for donors to make and keep appointments. To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 800-733-2767. In partnership with the National Football League, donors in January will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for expenses.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
