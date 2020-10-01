OAKLAND — The American Red Cross and the Garrett County Health Department will host a blood drive Oct. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Southern Garrett County Rescue Squad.
All donors with a valid email address on file will automatically be entered to win a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card.
“The need for blood is constant, and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community,” said Landon Custer, AmeriCorps member at the Garrett County Health Department. “Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.”
The Red Cross is performing antibody tests on all donations. The test screens for antibodies in the blood that are formed when fighting an infection like COVID-19. The test assesses whether the immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is present. The results will be available within one to two weeks after the donation.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose COVID-19. Anyone feeling unwell should postpone their donation. To donate blood, a person must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old (or 16 years old with parental consent form) and have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
To schedule an appointment, call Venessa at 301-334-7730, 301-895-3111 or visit redcrossblood.org.
